Popular British actress Sapna Pabbi was recently summoned by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and was asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday in relation to the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The late actor’s Drive co-star didn’t even acknowledge the summons and has been missing ever since. According to media reports, NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed this development.

Sapna Pabbi has been part of popular web series like Four More Shots, The Trip and Breathe and Sushant Singh Rajput’s digital film Drive. Read the article to know the latest development in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

According to Mid-Day, a senior NCB officer said, “The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn’t respond and now has disappeared.”

The officer also mentioned that Sapna Pabbi’s role in the case is very crucial and a thorough investigation is needed for the same. If she doesn’t respond soon then a strong summon will also be issued soon.

As per NCB officers, Sapna Pabbi’s name appeared in the investigation during the interrogation of accused Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of former South African model Gabriella Demetriades. Several digital evidences have also surfaced which hint that she is also a part of the drug nexus.

The report also stated that NCB has also discovered that Agisilaos Demetriades had been procuring drugs and supplying them to the drug suppliers of Mumbai and Goa. The report reads, “He is on a tourist visa in India. He dealt in synthetic drugs. In close association with various people he used to prepare synthetic drugs and supply them in southeastern countries like Malaysia and Thailand,” the officer said.

