EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 14’s Kavita Kaushik On Going Bold On-Screen: “Don’t Want My Watchman To Know What My B**bs Look Like”

A huge surprise was witnessed when we saw Kavita Kaushik entering Bigg Boss 14. She has earned massive fame with her stint in F.I.R. Fans are very well aware of her humorous side and are sure that she would be a ‘dhamaka’ in Salman Khan’s show.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Kavita just before she entered the house. We spoke to her in length about being a part of the show, her tough phase during her father’s battle with cancer and so much more. Furthermore, if one remembers, there was an instance when a casting director approached her for a bold role.

Advertisement

When Kavita Kaushik further inquired, she was told that her role was all about wearing bikinis and going ‘bold.’ She even shared a screenshot of the same on her Twitter, mentioning how she wants a good script rather than this!

Talking about the same, Kavita Kaushik shared with us, “From the time web series’ trend has started, there is unrequired boldness. We are living in India, this is not America. I don’t want the watchman to know what my b**bs look like. It’s very simple. Because then when I come back from work, I don’t want my watchmen to have seen yesterday’s web series and think ‘madam ko maine toh bilkul…’ We definitely live in India, the staff comes to our house, we have families plus we don’t have any American/ western exposure. If we want to live in this society, we need to have a little decency.”

Kavita Kaushik also clarified that she loves wearing bikini herself. “When I go to Goa, I love wearing bikinis and if I’m looking good and share a post on Instagram, we get ‘are yeh bhi utar do na,’ this and that. So, when we have an audience like that – one has these apprehensions,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, the F.I.R actress also recently blasted a user who recently shared his explicit pictures with her on her DM. Mumbai Police got into the matter and filed a complaint against him.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 X Rasode Mein Kaun Tha – Rasika Dugal Creates The CRAZIEST Collab!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube