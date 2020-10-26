Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her heart out on the matters that bother her. The actress’s social media fight with Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra government is not hidden from anyone. It all started when the Tanu Weds Manu actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) and going on till date.

On Monday, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress again attacked Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by calling him a “petty, vengeful, myopic and ill-informed”, after the latter took a jibe on her at the annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray referred to Kangana Ranaut’s PoK tweet without taking her name and said, “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra.”

Kangana Ranaut is not the one who will sit quietly after hearing anything about her as she is known for giving it back to everyone. This time also, the actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here … cont.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.. You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME.”

Another tweet reads, “I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in the first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people.”

