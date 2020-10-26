The City Council of Wroclaw, Poland, has named a square after Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as a tribute to the late poet. The Bollywood icon shared the news on his verified Instagram account.

“The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND,” wrote the actor.

Big B also posted an image of the board that has his father’s name inscribed on it. The board, in blue, red and yellow, has “Square Harivansh Rai Bachchan Wroclaw” written on it.

In July, Amitabh Bachchan had shared an Instagram video showing students at Wroclaw University paying tribute to his father by reciting a few lines from the renowned poem “Madhushala”.

Alongside the clip, Big B had written: “Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland… Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji’s Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building. As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji’s lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me.”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen on television, hosting the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12”.

Among film projects lined up is Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure “Brahmastra“, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s sports film “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer psychological suspense drama “Chehre”, and Nag Ashwin’s untitled multilingual project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

