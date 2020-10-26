The Immortal Ashwatthama: 'Superhero' Vicky Kaushal To Match Marvel & DC Standards, Aditya Dhar's GRAND Plans!

Vicky Kaushal is certainly one the most desired men of Bollywood. Apart from his flawless acting skills, he is known for his dashing personality and witty sense of humour. The fans of the actor had gone crazy when the news broke down that he is again teaming up with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, that too for a superhero movie titled as ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Want details? Read the article.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the makers were going to shoot in locations such as Greenland, Iceland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the shoot of ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ was postponed. It is scheduled to go on floors in April 2021. In a recent interview, Aditya Dhar has spoken more on the film.

While talking to Bombay Times, Aditya Dhar said, “Primarily, we concentrated on fine-tuning the story and the visual aspect of the film. There’s no precedent in India for what we are trying to do. The idea is to match the story and visual quality that the universes of Marvel and DC offer the audience. It needs solid homework, and we have to do it keeping the budget in check.”

While talking about Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar also claimed that the actor would be seen in a completely different look and that he will have to pick up skills and bulk up for the role. Aditya also said that he has revisited the script of the film amid the free time he had and also prepped another draft which is grander as compared to the previous one. Further, he said that he has finalized the heads of several departments.

Well, it would certainly be exciting to watch Vicky Kaushal in Ashwatthama? What’re your views on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

