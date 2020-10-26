KGF 2 First Look Ft. Raveena Tandon OUT, Actress Reflects Fire & Pride As Ramika Sen!

KGF: Chapter 2 or popularly known as KGF 2 has become one of the most anticipated films not just in the South but across the country. While we wait for the makers to finally announce the release date of the Yash starrer, today as Raveena Tandon is celebrating her birthday, they have shared her first look. The actor is looking fierce and powerful in her first look, and below are all the details you would want to know about the same. Also do not miss the look.

Starring Yash in the centre of it all, KGF that release in 2018 became one of the biggest hits of the year and left fans asking for more. The chapter 2, alongside Raveena and Yash, stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist as well. The makers have now lifted the excitement level a notch higher by sharing Tandon’s first look as Ramika Sen.

Raveena Tandon’s first look from KGF 2 was revealed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. He shared the intriguing still on his Twitter handle. With I, he wrote, “THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday. #KGFChapter2.” The makers are following the trend of releasing first looks on the birthdays of the cast members.

In the first look, we can see a fierce Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen sitting in a hall which seems to be a court or a state assembly. She can be seen dressed in red saree. A serious look on her face, head held high with pride and her posture reflecting confidence, Raveena is acing the frame and how. While there are no much details about her character out yet, does this glimpse of a courtroom and people surrounding her hint that she is a public servant or a political giant?

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has managed to make headline even amid the lockdown. The film is right now being shot in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt is supposed to join Yash in November. As per the latest updates, the makers have decided to modify action sequences that involve Dutt to ensure his health is taken care of. There were reports that Yash himself is looking into the modification and does not want to take any risk.

KGF 2 is set to hit the big screen in 2021.

