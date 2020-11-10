Abhishek Bachchan has continuously been at the receiving end of criticism and trolling on the internet. The man is no less and has mastered the art of giving it back to the trolls. In the most recent scenario, a man shared a picture of a farmer who was a look-alike of Bachchan. His derogatory remarks did trigger the actor who decided to give him a befitting reply. Read on to know what the actor had to say.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan has overtime become one of the most interesting celebrities on Twitter. The actor is subjected to tons of mean comments and many derogatory ones. The aforementioned troll who shared the farmer’s picture said that this would be Abhishek if not an actor.

Sharing the photo of the farmer who resembles a lot to Abhishek Bachchan, the troll wrote, “If Abhishek wasn’t “Bachchan”. This reached the actor who did give a good reply. The exchange of words did not end here. The troll replied to the actor with a video from Dostana. He wrote, “I know you like me, I know you do.” Abhishek replied to this with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan in the recent past has shut many such trolls. Recently a troll wrote, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” The actor replied, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

To this Abhishek Bachchan replied, “Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I’m just trying to do my job).

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation to discuss his next film Ludo. The actor also spoke about his Karwa Chauth with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

