Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh turned out to be the cutest surprise ever. They collaborated for the song, ‘Nehu Da Vyah.’ But it seems that destiny had a whole new plan for them. The couple got married within months of their first interaction and is currently enjoying their honeymoon. Want to know all about their love story? Read below.

Ace Fashion designer Anita Dongre designed a couple of outfits for the celebrity couple. The dreamy pink lehenga from the wedding reception as well as the green co-ordinated outfits from Mehendi night were both the creation of the designer. While sharing Neha and Rohanpreet’s looks, details regarding their unknown love story were revealed.

Anita Dongre seemed to have a quick chit chat with Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh about their fairytale romance. Revealing about how they first met, Rohan revealed, “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together – Nehu Da Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best.”

Neha Kakkar also shared her first impressing about Rohanpreet Singh. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.

But how did this collab switch to love? Rohanpreet Singh shared, “For me, it was absolutely love at first sight. She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you, God.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s wedding festivities took place in Delhi, Mumbai as well as Punjab. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Dholakia joining the celebrations.

