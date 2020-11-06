Neha Kakkar recently got married to boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh and their wedding was the talk of the town. The couple has been sharing the rituals on their respective Instagram account and keeping their fans entertained and updates about the same.

Neha is a real sweetheart and we have seen her crying at the littlest things because this woman has a heart of gold.

On today’s episode of #FlashbackFriday, we are going to talk about the time when a contestant at Indian Idol kissed Neha Kakkar forcibly and Aditya Narayan was shocked to see that. Not just that the contestant had a tattoo on his arm for the Saki Saki singer as revealed by Times of India.

Aditya tried his best to safeguard Neha Kakkar but couldn’t control what happened later while the contestant kissed the singer on her cheeks.

Narayan said, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”

Adding further the Tattad-Tattad singer said, that the man went for a cheek kiss and nothing more. “Thankfully, there was nothing more than a peck on the cheek else I am sure there would have been dire consequences. I would say he is lucky on that matter. And Neha Kakkar being a kind woman, I think even she didn’t take it in an inappropriate way. But of course, we will be careful. Neha is not just important to our show, she is one of the leading female singers of our country. Any women, we have to be careful about everything and anything.”

After the incident went viral, netizens started bashing Sony TV for doing this get TRP but that wasn’t the case. In fact, Vishal Dadlani who happens to be the fellow judge wanted to call police after the incident, but Neha Kakkar being a sweetheart refused for the same. “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha Kakkar decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”

