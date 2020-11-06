Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the most popular Indian television shows. In fact, it’s the longest-running sitcom across the globe if we go by episode’s count. With such popularity, it’s quite obvious that there will be plenty of interesting fan moments for the show’s cast and such one has been revealed by Nirmal Soni who plays Dr. Hansraj Hathi.

For the unversed, Nirmal Soni was part of the show from the start but was replaced by late Kavi Kumar Azad. After Azad’s tragic death, Soni is back as Hathi and happily engaged with the sitcom since then.

Recently, during a chat with TV Times, Nirmal Soni revealed one of the most memorable fan moments which took place in Gujarat. As per him, he along with Sharad Sankla aka Abdul and other actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were returning from an event. While returning, their car was chased by around 15 to 20 bikers. Initially, he was scared and didn’t have a clue about what’s going. Later the bikers revealed that they were die-hard fans of the show.

Now, that’s a sweet price you have to pay Mr. Nirmal Soni when you are a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Meanwhile, Amit Bhatt who plays Champaklal in the show also shared some unknown behind the scenes story. In one of our recent articles, we spoke about the scalp infection he suffered due to his bald look.

Amit Bhatt initially had to regularly shave his head to maintain a bald look. Even though, the prosthetics would have been able to cover his hair but the actor shaved his head to neglect the artificial look factor. He had even confessed of shaving his head completely bald for over 200 times.

During an interview with The Moi Blog, Amit Bhatt shared some unknown behind the scene story regarding his look. He said that as he used to shave his head completely bald every 2 or 3 days, he suffered from an infection due to constant use of a razor. Doctors had even instructed him to avoid touching the infected part. So, in order to deal with the situation, the Gandhi Topi part (during Bhootni storyline) was introduced by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

