When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Would Get Only Rs. 50 Per Role!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a super successful sitcom. The show started over 12 years ago and there has been no looking back. Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others have earned unprecedented fame with that too. But did you know our Jethalal would earn only Rs. 50 per role only before it all happened? Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

Many would be surprised to hear but Dilip has been a part of many successful movies like One 2 Ka 4, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya amongst others. The actor started his career back in 1989 but struggled to get good roles. Without giving up on hopes, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor began doing theatre roles and working as a backstage artist.

Advertisement

Dilip Joshi himself opened up about it in his recent conversation with Sorabh Pant on Youtube. He shared, “I started at a backstage artist in the commercial stage. No one used to give me roles. I used to get Rs 50 per role. But the passion to keep doing theatre was there. I didn’t care if it was a backstage role. The big role would come in the future but I just wanted to stick to the theatre.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also shared that working in theatre is an experience like no other. Dilip Joshi revealed, “The live reaction of the audience is priceless. 800 or 1000 people clapping on laughing on your jokes at a time is priceless.”

However, Dilip is no more a part of plays anymore. Explaining the reason behind it, he added, “For more than 25 years, I was continuously doing Gujarati theatre. My last play was Daya bhai do dhaya which got over in 2007. In 2008, Taarak Mehta started and we shoot for 12 hours daily including Sundays. For theatre, you need a different kind of discipline. You have shows on weekends as well as weekdays. So it becomes difficult to manage both theatre and TV. I miss the theatre very much.”

Would you want to see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on a theatre format ft. Dilip Joshi someday? We would love to!

Must Read: Antim: Will Salman Khan Be A Punjabi Or Maharashtrian Cop? Bhaijaan & Director Still Confused



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube