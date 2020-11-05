Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Reacts To People Wanting To Ban The Show!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful shows on Indian television. The show has been running for more than 12 years now and we still feel fresh every time we watch the show due to its relatable storyline and quirky characters. However, a certain section of people feels that the show must shut down now. Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has an amazing reply to these people. Read the article to know more.

Recently, Dilip Joshi appeared on a YouTube podcast with Sourabh Pant on which he spoke about a lot of things including the people who want to ban the show.

Dilip Joshi said, “Many times on social media people say that they will ban Taarak Mehta and say that they will end the show. I’m like if you don’t like the show, don’t watch it. Why are you telling us to end it? So many people say a lot of things and if you listen to all of them, you won’t be able to work.”

Speaking about how careful they have to be about not offending anyone through Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi said, “If you were doing the show around 20 years ago, you would be able to take the liberty and do humour. No, that is not the case. You have to now be very careful about people not getting offended. Thoda sa restriction toh definitely aa gaya hai. Now you can’t work freely. Even to use old songs we have to now be careful and see if we have the rights first or if we can get the rights. If you can’t, you have to let go of it.”

Dilip Joshi also spoke about Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta on the show. He said, “In every episode, Shailesh bhai says something at the end. Now, if any character or I say something nasty or cracks a joke, he immediately turns around and says, ‘Bhaisaab, please mat boliye. Aap log to bolke nikal jayenge, episode ke end mein mujhe sorry bolna padta hai. He says that he has to apologise despite not saying or doing anything.”

