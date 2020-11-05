Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah could be described as a bag full of interesting characters. One such of them is Champaklal, father of Jethalal Gada, portrayed by Amit Bhatt. Today, we’ll be talking about one unknown fact about him related to the show.

Till now, most of Taarak Mehta fans would be aware that Champaklal’s character is actually played by a young man. Initially, it was hard to digest the fact but thanks to the show’s ever-growing exposure to social media, now there’s plenty of awareness regarding the show.

Speaking of Champaklal’s character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Amit Bhatt initially had to regularly shave his head to maintain a bald look. Even though, the prosthetics would have been able to cover his hair but the actor shaved his head to neglect the artificial look factor. He had even confessed of shaving his head completely bald for over 200 times.

During an interview with The Moi Blog, Amit Bhatt shared some unknown behind the scene story regarding his look. He said that as he used to shave his head completely bald every 2 or 3 days, he suffered from an infection due to constant use of a razor. Doctors had even instructed him to avoid touching the infected part. So, in order to deal with the situation, the Gandhi Topi part (during Bhootni storyline) was introduced by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

From then onwards, Amit never shaved his head bald for Champaklal’s look.

Take a look at the complete video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RewNfbSfLPY&t=1035s

During the same interview, he even revealed of designing his house on his own. No, he isn’t an interior designer but there’s a reason due to which he had conceptualised his home sweet home. When asked about the reason, he said that interior designers are known for their luxurious and formal settings which bothers him a bit. He continued by adding “I took the task of interior designing because I wanted my house to feel like home and not like a five-star hotel.”

