Aashram featuring Bobby Deol is making headlines for all wrong reasons lately. The series has been facing the wrath of a certain section for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus as it is claimed of showing religious scholars or saints in a bad light.

For the unversed, Karni Sena, a right-wing religious outfit, has sent a legal notice to Prakash Jha claiming that his web series has hurt Hindu sentiments. They took an objection on series’ season one and demanded a ban on the upcoming season.

Now, to all such controversies over Aashram, director Prakash Jha has finally responded by saying, “Who am I to make a judgment on their demand? We had 400 million-plus views for the first season. I think viewers are the best placed to decide on ‘negative goodwill’. Shall we leave it to them?” reports SpotboyE.

Now, that’s a really subtle yet hard-hitting response. We await how Karni Sena responds to this statement.

The official notice sent to Prakash Jha reads, “At the outset, my client states that the web series named ‘Aashram Chapter-2 the Dark Side’, Official Trailer, which was released on MX player and the same was Produced and directed by you no. 1 Mr. Prakash Jha, under Prakash Jha Production Creation and the said web series has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people at large, and it is also going to spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion on future generation to come.

The character (Bobby Deol) shown in official trailer is not targeting individual personality but directly targeting the ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma which disturbs people at large. Further, My client states that The ashrama dharma, recognises four ashramas in the life of a human being. They are brahmacharya (stage of studentship), grihasta (the stage of a householder), vanaprastha (stage of a forest dweller) and sanyasa (stage of renunciation).

Also Ashram concept in India is hope, faith and beliefs of young aspirants, who were willing To let go of everything and pursue their education and spiritual ideals with single-minded devotion. Further, My client states that the first season of Ashram web series shown lots of objectionable scenes degrading the image of Aashram in Hindu customs and Now Aashram 2 web series official trailer continued degrading the image Aashram in Hindu religion, My client condemn such repeated attempt to degrading Hindu religion and ask you to remove official web series trailer and stop full web series release with immediate effect.”

