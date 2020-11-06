Abhishek Bachchan is a dotted husband. He is a sign of inspiration when it comes to hubby goals. Just like every year, the actor kept a fast for wife Aishwarya Bachchan this Karwa Chauth. However, things turned a little different as he forgot to wake up in the morning for the sargi rituals. Below is all the scoop you need.

As fans know, Abhishek is a part of Anurag Basu directorial, Ludo. The film is all set to witness its digital release next Thursday, i.e, 12th of November. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the actor and his little co-star, Inayat Verma.

During the conversation, we asked Abhishek Bachchan about how Karwa Chauth 2020 went and if he kept a fast for Aishwarya Bachchan this year too. The actor replied, ‘yes’ to the same. As he was giving details, it was little Inayat Verma that made a sweet revelation on the discussion.

About spending Karwa Chauth with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “We were both busy working the whole day and then in the evening, the ladies do their pooja. In the night they wait for the Chand and do the pooja and break the fast. It was just that – a nice quiet family affair.”

To this, Inayat Verma interrupted and added, “Abhishek bhaiya ne mujhe bataya tha ki unhone fast rakha that toh wo sargi karna bhul gaye the subah uthke. Toh unhone kuch bhi nai khaya tha.”

Well, it seems the on-screen father-daughter duo are BFFs in real life. Asked about the same, Abhishek said, “We talk a lot, we’re buddies.”

But did the bond with Aaradhya Bachchan help Abhishek Bachchan prep for Ludo in any way? “No. At the end of the day, you’re an actor and you have to perform. Yes sometimes your off-screen life or personal life could be used as an inspiration but at the end of the day, it’s your work. And when you have an actor like Inayat, your job becomes much easier,” answered the actor.

Abhishek concluded saying, “The nice part of the film is that when it ends, you leave with a tear in your eyes and smile on your face. It’s one of those films which stays with you and it brings a smile when you think about it.”

