Bollywood’s miss sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the nation by a storm with her past performances and is all set to give the audience more treats in her upcoming movies. Touted to be one of the most hardworking actress of the B-Town, Jacqueline has a jam-packed schedule with three big-ticket films in her kitty – Bhoot Police, Kick 2 and Cirkus.

Advertisement

Talking about her upcoming movies, Jacqueline shares, “I am looking forward to working on such exciting projects. The genres of each of the films are very different from each other and something I wanted to tick off my bucket list. The characters in my name have very different demands, so, it is going to be super thrilling.”

Advertisement

Speaking about her co-actors, Jacqueline Fernandez further shares, “The co-stars are people I have cherished working with before, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan. I will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh for the first time, they are all powerhouses of talent and it’s going to be a blast shooting with them.”

“I will have no time to unwind and switch from one character to another, but I am not complaining, as I will be in a happy place with back to back films lined up,” Jacqueline Fernandez says.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be in her ‘Happy Place’, for which she is super thrilled and pumped about. Her fans are waiting eagerly to witness her magical charisma on the silver screen with such amazing films.

The actress will be seen in Bhoot Police, Kick 2 and Cirkus – all touted to be blockbusters already.

Must Read: Antim: Will Salman Khan Be A Punjabi Or Maharashtrian Cop? Bhaijaan & Director Still Confused



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube