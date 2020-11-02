Cirkus: Jacqueline Fernandez Says, "Rohit Shetty Is Perhaps The First..."

Jacqueline Fernandez is an out and out diva on screen and off it as well. The actress has blockbuster movies to her credit and it is safe to say, she is going to climb higher with all her upcoming projects which were recently announced back to back.

Jacqueline will soon be starting the shoot for ‘Cirkus‘ directed by Rohit Shetty. Marking their first collaboration together, she shows appreciation for his work and calibre when it comes to films. While praising him she says, “It’s not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema. I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can’t wait to be on his set.”

Jacqueline Fernandez being the hardworker herself is thrilled to put in double the work and fun in this project. Schedules for Cirkus are soon expected to begin and the actress is all set to make magic with the power director.

After a productive break given the pandemic, the actress is back on a tight schedule of back to back shoots. The actress recently finished a project in Mumbai and flew to Dharamshala straight on the sets of Bhoot Police and will be moving on to Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus sets alongside Ranveer Singh. Next on her busy shoot calendar is Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan.

