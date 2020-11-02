It’s a known fact that after Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar will be coming together with Vicky Kaushal for an untitled YRF film. The upcoming social comedy will be directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

While the film is yet to be officially announced, the team has been working on the developments quietly. The latest we hear is that the film is based on religious tolerance and how every religion talks about humanity.

Sharing the latest information about the upcoming Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar starrer, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “It speaks of religious tolerance and how humanity is above all the religions but in a lighter way. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh… Everyone is a human, is the core message that the film wishes to give.”

The source further added that the film is inspired by Yash Chopra’s Dharamputra. “The germ of its premise is inspired by Yash Chopra’s second directorial, the 1961 classic, Dharamputra. Victor developed the premise after being inspired by the iconic song, Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega, Insaan Ki Aulaad Hai, Insaan Banega,”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has urged everyone to mask up amid the pandemic.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted on Friday, he is seen with his face covered with a cloth and a cap.

Alongside the image, Vicky wrote: “#Maskup”.

The actor recently treated his fans with a picture showcasing his pumped-up biceps. In the monochrome picture that Vicky shared on Instagram, the actor sits on a bench in the gym. He looks away from the camera and flaunts big biceps. He is dressed in a sleeveless vest, basketball shorts paired and a baseball cap.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary and freedom fighter. The upcoming film is among the most awaited Bollywood films currently.

