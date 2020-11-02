Today, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 55th birthday. All the Bollywood and TV celebs have showered him with love and wish on social media. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kapil Sharma, everyone has wished him on social media. DJ Khushi, who is currently enjoying all the love coming in for Laxmii song Burjkhalifa is all praises for the superstar.

Advertisement

DJ Khushi worked for SRK for the official remake of Ra.One song, Chammak Challo. The Burjkhalifa composer is also called the ‘Official DJ of Shah Rukh Khan’. Koimoi spoke to the musician about his bond with SRK and much more.

Advertisement

DJ Khushi expressed his gratitude towards SRK for recognising his talent and giving him a great opportunity. He said, “He has changed my life. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him. He gave me an opportunity during Chammak Challo. He saw my talent, and among several DJ remixes, he liked mine. I will always be thankful to him. If people call him King Khan, there’s a reason for it. He is the king. Today, it’s his birthday, and I wish the best for him. He has changed so many lives. He made people happy with his art and work.”

The Burjkhalifa composer added, “I can’t wait to compose a song for Shah Rukh Khan. My first remix was for Akshay Kumar for De Dana Dan. But my hit was with Shah Rukh Khan and hence, I wish to compose for him once. During the lockdown, I used to host lockdown party on Saturday. The number of people kept growing from 40-50 people to thousands of them. One night, I hosted an SRK special night. I realised he has been a part of different kinds of music from Deewana till date. That’s why he is SRK. I am glad I am a small part of his journey.”

Well, that’s sweet. We wonder what SRK has to say about all the praises coming his way.

Talking about Laxmii, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The song Burjkhali released 2 weeks ago, and people can’t get over its catchy beats and amazing locations.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Witty Reply On What Would She Do If Stuck In An Elevator With Saif Ali Khan & Shahid Kapoor Will Leave You In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube