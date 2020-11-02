Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Witty Reply On What Would She Do If Stuck In An Elevator With Saif Ali Khan & Shahid Kapoor Will Leave You In Splits!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her witty sense of humour and amazing acting skills. The Jab We Met actress has worked with all A-listers and currently, we are waiting for her upcoming movie with Aamir Khan. Today we are going to take you in 2016 when Bebo appeared at the most controversial show Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar is known to ask the questions which may make any celebrity awkward. He asked Bebo how she would react if she gets stuck in an elevator with husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-flame Shahid Kapoor.

But Kareena Kapoor is not one of those who will shy away from controversial questions. She replied, “It would be amazing. They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I’d be like, Why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon?”

Kareena Kapoor’s answer actually made Karan Johar speechless. The actress is all set to welcome her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. She recently took to social media and posted a BTS picture featuring Shahid and director Imtiaz Ali from the sets of ‘Jab We Met’ as the film completed 13 years. She also tagged Shahid Kapoor in the post and wrote, “‘Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai.”

Kareena’s post has left fans nostalgic and in disbelief that she really tagged Shahid. “God you tagged him,” a user commented. Another wrote, “Shahid Kareena 90s Era best couple” “Wow did she actually post a pic with shahid,” a third user commented. “Can watch it again and again. You and Shahid looked great in this movie,” the fourth one wrote.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has just wrapped the shoot of Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s much-awaited period drama Takht in her kitty.

What’s your opinion on Kareena Kapoor’s witty response to Karan Johar? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

