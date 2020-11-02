Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Shoots For Forrest Gump’s Ping Pong Scene, PICS Go Viral!

There are a lot of expectations riding on the back of Aamir Khan’s next titled Laal Singh Chaddha. While the wait for the film has just extended by a year, all thanks to the pandemic, the viral stills from the sets are keeping us all hooked. As we speak new glimpses from the new schedule of the film have now surfaced on the internet, and these are already giving us the classic Forrest Gump vibes. Read on to know more and also do not miss the stills.

For the unversed, Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, the film is an official remake of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump, that starred Tom Hanks in the lead.

After the numerous viral pics, adding to the list are the new ones. In the new stills, we can see that the team is shooting for the table tennis sequence. If you have seen the original film, we know how Forrest Gump is introduced to Ping Pong. There are several pictures in which Aamir Khan can be seen posing with people on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan shot for the table tennis sequence in Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida as per Midday. The actor can be seen wearing a sports gear. He can be seen in the younger version of the character. There is also a picture of the actor in conversation with Sushil Kumar.

While on that, a week ago we saw how Aamir Khan was injured on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. But the rib injury could not stop the actor who continued to work even in pain. “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers,” a source told PTI.

Laal Singh Chaddha now releases on Christmas 2021.

