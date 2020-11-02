Divya Dutta On Veer Zaara Memories With Shah Rukh Khan: "He Made Sure All Girls Got Into Their Cars Safely"

Today is the day of celebration for all SRKians as the beloved King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday. The occasion is no less than a festival and apart from die-hard fans, celebs too are pouring in wishes for Badshah.

One of the versatile actresses of Bollywood, Divya Dutta recalled her special memories with Shah Rukh. On the big screen, she has worked with Khan in Veer Zaara. She even stated some really good qualities of the birthday boy.

It was during a chat with Times Of India, Divya Dutta shared some Veer Zaara moments and her experience of working with one of the humble stars, Shah Rukh Khan. She shares, “For me, Shah Rukh will always be the most charming co-star I have ever worked with. He makes sure you are comfortable and happy on the set. I think ‘Charming’ is just his second name. His generosity and chivalry are amazing.”

Divya Dutta even walked down the memory lane to narrate a funny incident while shooting Veer Zaara. She says, “I remember there was this scene we were doing in ‘Veer Zaara’ where I was supposed to get up and reach out to Shah Rukh for something and I was on a charpoy. Every time I used to get up from the charpoy, I used to break the POP behind the set wall. It was really funny that SRK was trying to control his laughter. I promised them that I would break the wall and eventually I did. Everyone was stunned and quiet and Shah Rukh burst out laughing. We both were laughing so hard that Yash (Chopra) uncle told us to go sit in a corner, laugh it out and come back. I will never forget that incident.”

She even mentioned her favourite SRK movies like Dear Zindagi, Swades, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and many more. Also, as per Divya, there’s one thing about King Khan which makes him truly special. “I remember whenever we all travelled together, he made sure all girls got into their cars safely and then he used to leave,” Divya quotes.

