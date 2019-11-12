Veer Zaara Completes 15 Years; Divya Dutta Shares How Yash Chopra Once Told Shah Rukh Khan & Her To Take A Break & The Reason Is Hilarious

Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta and Rani Mukerji starrer Veer Zaara complete 15 years of its release. The film is touted as Yash Chopra’s one of the finest works. The cross-border love story between India-Pakistan showed us that love has no boundaries and boundaries can’t stop the flow of love and passion.

It is always fun to know what went behind making some wonderful films. While BTS videos are often shared by the production houses, sometimes, even actors share anecdotes that leave us surprised. Actress Divya Dutta, who played a key role in Veer Zaara shared how Yash Chopra once told her and SRK to take a break because of their excessive laughing on the sets.

The Manto actress told Hindustan Times, “A mud wall was built on the set and I was sitting in front of it on a charpoy. Every time I would get up, the charpoy would shake and hit the wall damaging a part of it. Yashi Ji finally told me to get up carefully, but this time the entire wall broke. SRK who was noticing me from a distance couldn’t stop laughing and looking at him I too couldn’t. Yash ji had to send us both of us for a break.”

Divya Dutta further shared that whenever she thinks of the film, it brings a smile on her face due to the memories attached with it. She used to enjoy eating lots of kulfi and go cycling around on the sets with Preity Zinta and Zohra Sehgal.

She also praised Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Also, I’ve been a fan of SRK so I would look forward to meeting him on the set. Once we’re getting ready for the shot, SRK asked me about my dialogues and I told him. He liked the part where I say ‘main juliyan’ which means I’m taking your leave and he liked it and used it in one of his scenes.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!