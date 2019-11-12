An Open Letter To Ayushmann Khurrana: “You’re The Hero Bollywood Needs & Viewers Deserve”

Ayushmann Khurrana: If you’re reading this, know you’re special! First Dream Girl and now Bala – 2019 might be like any other year for you where you just get out and choose some amazing scripts, but I’m not getting over your Balmukund anytime soon.

With a pinch of ‘gustaakhi’, I would like to start this by taking some inspiration from the ‘shayar’ in you and say: “एक बाग, कई जुगनू, और उन सारे जुगनूओ में सबसे ज़्यादा चमकता हुआ तू” (A sky, many stars but you’re the brightest of them all).

When the formula of commercial potboilers was working for major Bollywood actors, you decided to come with a film Vicky Donor out of nowhere. You know, I still use the line “Main bhi toh kiddddd hi hoon,” in random conversations. This is what your films do to us after we watch them on the big screen, they become a part of our day to day lives & that’s where I think you’ve won all of us.

During Article 15, I overheard an interesting conversation in Mumbai Local as a person asked another, “Hey, do you have Article 15 on your phone? I’ve to watch it” to which the other person replied, “Dude, I’ve watched that in a theatre & would suggest you should watch it in one.” These are the regular moviegoers who watch most of the movies on their phones but you step in making one change at a time.

When actors dig into the commercial aspects of the films, you started burying yourself into the good scripts. What started from Bareilly Ki Barfi, has come to the moment with Bala when you’ve 7 hit films back to back but that’s really not important. What important is, Bollywood has earned you & it finally has one Ayushmann Khurrana. If acting is like wearing a different mask all the time for every other film, then you my friend are the circus of this world called Bollywood.

Backing content that brings in commercial perks is your formula of gifting good films to us & please don’t ever try to tweak it. “Yaar, Ayushmann Khurrana ki movie hai toh achi toh hogi hi” – this ain’t a statement heard from a couple of people, as you know we keep discussing Bollywood with everyone we meet & the statement is a reaction of all of them.

“You’re the hero Bollywood needs right now & you’re the hero viewers deserve.”

Photo Courtesy: Riya Naskar

