Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – Akshay Kumar Shares The New Poster & Wishes Ajay Devgn Lots Of Love

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been garnering headlines since the time it was announced. The film is super special for Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as it marks his 100th film in the industry in his 30-year career.

Yesterday we saw Shah Rukh Khan applauding him for his three-decade run and today it is his friend Akshay Kumar who released a new poster of the film and wished the actor lots of love and luck.

Sharing the poster that has Ajay in the centre, Akshay wrote, “We started our journey in this industry together…30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing

but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn.”

The new poster features Ajay as the fierce Maratha warrior. He can be seen war-ready as with a burning sword in his hand and also the helm of his orange turban on fire. The background is fiery and also refers to the tension it brings.

Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut and is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, a military leader in Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film has Ajay and stars Said Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film will also have Ajay’s wife Kajol making a special appearance and will also will be available in 3D.

It is set for a January 10, 2020 release and will be clashing with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

