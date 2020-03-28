Shah Rukh Khan To Reunite With Alia Bhatt Post Dear Zindagi For War Director Siddharth Anand’s Next?

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt together made for an adorable pairing in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. What if we tell you that the two might come together yet again but for a Siddharth Anand film? Scroll below for all the deets.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film post Zero has become the talk of the town. Everyone has been waiting for the announcement and there have been numerous speculations. Following Atlee Kumar, Raj and Dk, Rajkumar Hirani, the recent one to make news was his alleged collaboration with War director Siddharth Anand.

According to a report in Filmfare, the film will also star Alia Bhatt opposite the superstar marking their second collaboration post Dear Zindagi. There are no confirmations from either sides but the buzz is strong and we hope that it is announced soon.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film that was directed by Aanand L Rai did not impress the audience or the critics as expected and went on to be a debacle.

As for Alia, the actress has a full line up including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Sadak 2. The actress is also being speculated to have approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

