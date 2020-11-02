Harry Potter X Dark Crossover With Professor Snape’s ‘ALWAYS’ Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today!

It has been 20 years since people got acquainted to the world of Harry Potter. The books and movies have made us fall in love with the magical love of Hogwarts. It will almost be a decade since the last film came out, but the fandom grows every day. But what if the world of HP meets Netflix’s Dark? How happening, intense and exciting will it be?

Advertisement

Crossovers are always fun. Sometimes, characters from different shows make a cameo in other shows; leaving their fans happy. But when the shows are over, people make it happen through memes. That’s exactly what Netflix India keeps doing on its social media page.

Advertisement

Last year, Netflix India shared a post feature Magnus Nielsen (Moritz Jahn) and Franziska Doppler (Gina Stiebitz). Anyone who has watched Dark knows Magnus and Franziska were one of the most passionate couples in the show. So Netflix decided to give them Professor Snape and Dumbledore’s dialogues from Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince.

In the post, Franziska asks Magnus, “After all this time?” To this, he responds, “Always”. His long hair and the love and pain in his eyes remind us of Professor Snape. They captioned it, “Deleted scene: Professor Snape having a heart to heart with Lily Potter.”

In the comments sections, fans can’t keep with this Harry Potter X Dark crossover. One fan wrote, “Petition to have them play the role of teen lily and snape☝❤️”.

Another posted, “This one is perfect..but ..gives some pain…while remembering about severes snape..🙄always…🥺🥺”.

Someone even tried their hands at the pun and wrote, “God! Harry Potter have gone so DaRk”.

Check out the post below:

Well, we wonder what is Netflix hinting at! Are they going to stream Harry Potter movies soon? Well, that would make all the Potterheads AF! After all, people will get a chance to relive the nostalgia through the magic and friendships in it.

What do you think of his hilarious memes featuring the world of Hogwarts and Winden? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Eddie Hassell Of The Kids Are All Right Fame Shot Dead, Incident Under Investigation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube