Eddie Hassell Of The Kids Are All Right Fame Shot Dead, Incident Under Investigation

More than good things to cherish, the year 2020 has brought some really worst news. While humanity continues to suffer from COVID- 19 pandemic, we saw some really great people losing their lives. Unfortunately, several young people have lost their life by either committing suicide or due to a shocking incident. Now, some breaking news is coming in regarding actor Eddie Hassell.

Advertisement

Eddie, who is known for his work in the film ‘The Kids Are All Right‘ and show ‘Surface’ lost his life at the age of 30. He was shot dead in Texas. His manager confirmed the same.

Advertisement

As per Variety, Eddie Hassell was shot dead on Sunday morning in Texas. The whole incident is suspected to be of carjacking and the investigation is going on to unveil the reason. Born in 1990, the actor rose to fame with The Kids Are All Right, which received Oscar nomination in 2010.

Eddie Hassell was also known for his roles in Steve Jobs biopic ‘Jobs’, ‘Family Weekend’ and ‘House of Dust’, ‘Warrior Road’ and ‘Bomb City’. He even appeared on shows like ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, ‘Oliver Beene’, ‘Joan of Arcadia’, ‘Til Death’, ‘Southland’, ‘Bones’, ‘Devious Maids’ and ‘Longmire’.

May Eddie’s soul rest in peace!

Apart from such shocking incidents, several celebs lost their loves due to depression and other mental health issues during the pandemic. Recently, Justin Bieber too confessed to having suicidal thoughts.

It isn’t hidden from anybody that Justin has been to rehab multiple times. There have been moments when he even broke down on the stage or public events. The singer has now opened up about having suicidal thoughts during YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

Talking about it all, Justin began, “There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Justin Bieber further mentioned about how he could have ‘avoided’ so much pain had he opened up about his phase to his close ones. He even urged others to do the same.

Must Read: Halloween 2020: Camila Cabello As Miami Witch Belinda Steals A Kiss With Boyfriend Shawn Mendes, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube