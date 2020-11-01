Halloween 2020 took social media to storm where we saw many celebrities posting their Halloween look dressing up as famous figures, spooky characters and more. Watching their favourite celebrities’ quirky looks was a treat for the fans. Speaking about one of the cutest couples in the American music industry, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, they also posted some photos and videos from their Halloween celebrations.

The Havana singer dressed up like Miami witch Belinda. She even took to social media and flaunted her superpowers leaving everyone in splits.

In the caption of her post, Camila Cabello wrote, “Happy Halloween from us!!!!!! Belinda’s superpowers are in her Chancletas – the Latins know.” Have a look at the post here.

Shawn Mendes was seen as ‘injured’ Mendes. He shared a couple of selfies. In one of the photos, he is seen sealing his lips with Camila. In the caption, he wrote, “THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!! (caption by Camila).”

As soon as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes posted their Halloween looks, their fans started showering love in the comments section. One such comment reads, “U both look amazing, I loved the costumes! The prettiest, cutest and most talented couple ever! I’m so happy to see you two together and happy.” Another user expressed, “THIS IS SO CUTE.” Many fans also commented with heart emojis.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes indeed looked very cute together. The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now. Speaking about Camila, Shawn told Zane Lowe in 2018, “Oh my God, she is my favourite person in the whole world. I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects. Her love for what she believed in was so powerful that it just kind of pushed me to like make an entire album out of the inspiration of the one night.”

