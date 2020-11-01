Nicole Scherzinger Oozes Oomph Even In Her Yoga Look & She's A Sight To Behold, See PIC

Singer Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a figure-hugging ensemble, flaunting a perfect body while performing yoga.

As she flaunted her yoga moves, her beau Thom Evans took off his shirt, too, for the camera, reports mirror.co.uk.

Nicole Scherzinger tied her black locks into ponytails as she balanced on one leg on top of an exercise machine. Meanwhile, rugby star Thom revelled showcasing his washboard abs to the camera.

“Orange you glad it’s almost the weekend?” she wrote.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have been staying together for some time, and they keep coming out with workout inspiration for fans.

Meanwhile, rumours have been rife for a while that a baby could be on the way.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have avoided commenting on such rumours, but her fans haven’t stopped speculating. What are your views on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

