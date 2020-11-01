No Time To Die: With As Much As $800 Million Bid, Is Daniel Craig Starrer Directly Arriving On OTT?

The COVID- 19 has caused a huge dent to the cinema business and is continuing to do so as the scare is still prevalent amongst the viewers. In the last few days, we saw several biggies opting for direct OTT release by skipping a theatrical release owing to uncertainty over pandemic conditions. Now, the latest film to join the debate is none other than, Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die.

Yes, you read that right! Daniel’s final outing as James Bond is doing the rounds for its direct digital arrival. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in April 2020 but due to uncertainty over cinemas reopening in major parts of the globe, the film was pushed to April 2021. Reportedly, production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) has incurred huge losses and therefore the decision of skipping theatrical release to arrive as soon as possible is in the talks.

As per the latest reports, No Time To Die is a h*t property amongst the OTT platforms and as much as $800 million bid has been placed. As per THR, Apple has made an offer between $350 and $400 million.

Only time will tell if Daniel Craig’s highly anticipated No Time To Die is releasing in theatres or taking a digital route.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig starrer is set to break the popular James Bond tradition for the first time. It is going to happen with the opening sequence of No Time To Die. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed to The Wall Street Journal that the opening sequence of the movie would not feature the 007 characters for the first 15 minutes.

The director described the opening sequence of No Time To Die as, “slow-paced, visually arresting, and subtitled with dialogue in French”. The scene focuses on Léa Seydoux’s character Madeleine Swan. Rami Malek’s Safin kills her mother and tries to chase her. In the scene, Safin wears a Japanese Noh mask. Cary Joji Fukunaga compared it to Stephen King’s IT.

Cary shared, “Some clown chasing a child around the house. Yeah, it’s like I brought back It in the first five minutes of Bond.”

