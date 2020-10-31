Justin Bieber Confesses Of Having Suicidal Thoughts: “The Pain Was So Consistent…”

Justin Bieber is one of the most followed popstars. The Yummy singer began his career at the age of just 13 and there has been no looking back. With songs like Boyfriend, What Do You Mean, Intentions amongst others, there’s nothing but chartbusters coming his way every now and then. Owing to it all, everything related to Justin grabs the headlines, including his much-troubled relationship with Selena Gomez.

It isn’t hidden from anybody that Justin has been to rehab multiple times. There have been moments when he even broke down on the stage or public events. The singer has now opened up about having suicidal thoughts during YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

Talking about it all, Justin began, “There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Justin Bieber further mentioned about how he could have ‘avoided’ so much pain had he opened up about his phase to his close ones. He even urged others to do the same.

“I want to be the type of person and leader who can tell people, ‘You don’t have to put on a front. You don’t have to act a certain way. Who you are is enough,” he added.

Now married to Hailey Baldwin, Justin mentioned that he finally at peace in his life. “I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life … I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain,” he said.

Well, we’re happy that Justin Bieber is finally out of all the pain. The singer has been enjoying a lot of happy time with Hailey Baldwin. They even recently celebrated one year of their married life.

