Matthew McConaughey Wanted To Play Hulk, Reveals Marvel REJECTED Him!

In 2008, Edward Norton played Bruce Banner and The Incredible Hulk. However, due to creative differences with Marvel, the actor discontinued working with MCU. In 2012, the studios brought in a new face of Mark Ruffalo to play the giant green superhero. But did you know Matthew McConaughey wanted to play the superhero?

Advertisement

Yes, you read it right. The Interstellar actor had a keen interest in playing the Marvel superhero. The revelations are made by Matthew himself in an interview. What’s shocking is the studio rejected the actor.

Advertisement

On the podcast ‘Happy Sad Confused’, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he desired to play Bruce Banner aka Hulk. He showed interest after Edward Norton’s public exit from the cinematic universe. Sadly, the actor got rejected and Mark Ruffalo landed the role instead.

Matthew McConaughey said that he has been a huge fan of Hulk TV series starring Lou Ferrigno. Well, that’s unfortunate. The actor is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and loves their movies.

There were reports earlier that he was one of the actors who wanted to play Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avengers. But Chris Evans landed the role. Another MCU rumour was about him running for Ego, the Living Planet in Guardians of The Galaxy. But the role went to Kurt Russell.

Well, looks like fans and Matthew McConaughey himself has to wait until he gets to play some good part in MCU.

Meanwhile, talking about Mark Ruffalo, the actor last appeared as Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. However, no one knows in which Phase 4 project he will appear next. But there are speculations that Ruffalo will reprise his character in Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Talking about Matthew McConaughey, the actor is grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons. His book Greenlights is one of the reasons and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. A few days ago, he shared about the book’s release on his Instagram page and wrote, “Verified” For it will not be you speaking, but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you” – Matthew 10:20 #greenlightsbook out today. greenlights.com”.

Must Read: Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Files For Divorce After 4 Years Of Separation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube