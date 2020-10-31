Tobey Maguire’s estranged wife Jennifer Meyer, who is a jewellery designer, has taken a step to file for divorce. The couple had announced their separation four years ago that they are putting an end to their nine years of marriage. The two got married in 2007.

The 43-year-old jewellery designer, who is reportedly close to Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, has made the move on Friday in Los Angeles. As per a report, both Tobey and her ex-wife have been sharing parenting duties in the wake of their 2016 separation.

While Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer are heading for divorce, it was not clear how they will agree on the custody of their two children, 13-year-old Ruby and 11-year-old Otis, as per TMZ report. Back in 2016, after the two went public with their split, the couple said to PEOPLE, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Jennifer and Tobey started dating in 2003 and got married in 2007. Even though they had called quits, the couple had maintained an amicable relationship since their separation in 2016. During an interview with US Weekly in 2018, Jennifer said, “Tobey is the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have.”

The mother of two further during the chat said, “The day begins with the kids and ends with the kids. So you manage to get your time in and work hard in the middle, you know? They’re really amazing kids, so we figure it out together.”

After separating from Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer went on to date NBA agent Rich Paul in 2019. The publication even quoted their source saying, “Jen has never been happier. They are six months in and it’s on. They are super happy and super in love. It’s very unexpected and an incredible relationship. Rich makes her laugh.”

Meanwhile, Tobey also seemed to have moved to another relationship. The report stated that the actor is currently dating Tatiana Dieteman. They have been in a relationship since 2018 and the latter also shares a good relationship with Jennifer and his children.

