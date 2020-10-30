Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland NOT Happy With Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield’s Casting?

For the past few days, Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 is grabbing lots of headlines. There have many speculations going around the internet regarding the movie’s plot. However, the major one has been former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining him in the MCU movie.

Advertisement

When the news came out, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. A lot of people have grown up watching Tobey Maguire take on the bad guys wearing his spidey suit. Almost a decade ago, Andrew Garfield played the superhero for solo movies for Sony. In 2016, we all were introduced Tom as Peter Parker for Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War.

Advertisement

It’s natural for fans to get over-excited and be curious to watch the movie. However, it looks like Tom Holland is unhappy with Tobey and Andrew joining him in Spider-Man 3. As reported by We Got This Covered, the actor wants the Spidey movie for himself. In his first solo MCU movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark stole the limelight and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was Samuel L Jackson’s, Nick Fury.

If Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield join him in Spider-Man 3, it might lead to comparison and debate on who is the best Peter Parker. He reportedly feels like they might also get their solo movies if fans love them in the threequel. Tom Holland doesn’t want to go up against any other Spidey movie franchise.

But the actor seemed happy when he shared a video from Atlanta, where they are shooting for the third part. The Devil All The Time actor shared his excitement with fans and even teased them with the script. So we wonder how true is this report. Also, there is no confirmation on Andrew and Tobey joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So we will wait for the makers first to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx is all set to return as Electro in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3. The actor played the supervillain in Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Apparently, the three Peter Parkers will fight Electro in the threequel.

Must Read: Reese Witherspoon Soon Making Her Debut In Politics? Here’s What She Has To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube