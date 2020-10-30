Game Of Thrones: Peter Dinklage AKA Tyrion Lannister REFUSED To Don Beard Initially & The Reason Is Legit!

Game Of Thrones (GoT) remains to be one of the best-made TV series in the history of Hollywood. Yes, we know, there remains majority who has been upset about the finale season but so were the cast members themselves. Starring Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner amongst others, one of our favourite remains to be Peter Dinklage.

For the unversed, Peter plays the role of Tyrion Lannister in GoT. He received massive praises for his portrayal and was one of the sharpest characters of the show. However, Dinklage refused to don a beard during the initial seasons.

As fans know, a senior editor of Entertainment Weekly has been documenting the cast and crew for years now. He has recently even unveiled a book called, Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon by James Hibberd. As per George RR Martin’s book, Tyrion Lannister had a long thick beard. But Peter Dinklage wasn’t willing to do it.

The reason remains quite legit. Just like any other actor, Peter Dinklage was scared of being stereotyped. The actor had previously nailed his role as a dwarf in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He donned a long, white beard in the film. So, this time, he wanted to be more experimental with his Game Of Thrones look.

“This is why Tyrion is clean-shaven in the first few seasons. After the character was established, he does end up growing his kind of cool, rockstar beard,” revealed James in his book.

David Benioff in an interview with the New York Times had previously revealed why they chose Peter Dinklage for the role of Tyrion Lannister. According to the Game Of Thrones co-creator, Peter was the only choice for the role.

He said Peter’s “core of humanity, covered by a shell of sardonic dry wit, is pretty well in keeping with the character.”

“Dwarves in these genres always have this look. My guard was up. Not even my guard — my metal fence, my barbed wire was up. Even ‘Lord of the Rings’ had dwarf-tossing jokes in it. It’s like, ‘Really?’ He’s somebody who turns that on its head. No beard, no pointy shoes, a romantic, real human being,” added David Benioff while talking about Peter Dinklage.

Could you imagine anyone else playing Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones? We certainly cannot.

