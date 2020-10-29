Mindy Kaling To Produce & Star In The Film Adaptation Of Jennifer Weiner's Good In Bed

Actress Vera Mindy Chokalingam aka Mindy Kaling, who is known for her performance in shows like The Office, The Mindy Project and more, is all set to make her big Hollywood debut. As per reports, she will star in and produce Good In Bed. Read on for more details about the project.

The project with which Mindy will debut is a feature film adaptation of Jennifer Weiner’s novel, Good In Bed. The book has sold over 11 million copies across 36 countries till now.

As reported by HollywoodReporter, Liz Sarnoff will write the script adapting the novel. The project is intended to be an original movie. The project is being developed for HBO Max.

The semi-autobiographical story, Good In Bed starring Mindy Kaling, is about an up-and-coming journalist in Philadelphia who deals with shaky self-esteem. She is a ‘fresh-out-of-the-closet mom, had an absent father and the guy who broke her heart.’ The story is about how she finds true love and learns to accept herself, and her life with its imperfection, with the help of her movie star best friend.

On the professional front, Mindy Kaling is also the co-creator and executive producer of the comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’. The show has been renewed for a second season. She is also writing and executive producing ‘Sex Lives Of College Girls‘. The show will star Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott in the lead roles.

Kaling is also writing an untitled wedding comedy, which stars Priyanka Chopra. Talking about this project to IANS, The Office actress said, “Priyanka is so smart. It’s been wonderful working with her. I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can’t wait to make it.”

