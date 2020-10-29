Actress Nicole Kidman will soon star in and executive produces the drama series, Things I Know To Be True.

Advertisement

Based on the play of the same name by Andrew Bovell, the series is said to be about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love through the eyes of a couple, Bob and Fran Price.

Advertisement

It is about the decisions that their adult children make and how they change the course of their lives, reports variety.com.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good,” Kidman said.

Bovell will write the screen adaptation. and also serve as executive producer.

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell, about the Amazon series.

He added: “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling.”

“‘Thing I Know To Be True’ is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Previously, the actress with her husband Keith Urban, recently reached Sydney, Australia, in a private jet. Their daughters, Faith and Sunday, were also with them.

But they skipped the 14-day quarantine in a hotel, which is supposed to be mandatory.

According to the New South Wales Government website, “Under the Public Health Order by the Minister for Health and Medical Research, all people returning from overseas must quarantine in a designated quarantine facility, such as a hotel. Exemptions are rare due to the high risk of not quarantining. They are only considered where there are strong medical, health, or compassionate grounds.”

Must Read: MAMA 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Baekhyun & Other Receive Top Nods, Full Nomination List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube