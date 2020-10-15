The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Timothée Chalamet's Sister Pauline Grabs Mindy Kaling's Comedy Series

Get ready to go down memory lanes with HBO Max’s upcoming comedy The Sex Lives Of College Girls. They recently announced the lead cast of the show that is co-written by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Want to know who have got the roles? Well, scroll down and we will tell you.

The show will focus primarily on four roommates who are studying at the prestigious New England Essex College.

As per a report in Deadline, The Sex Lives Of College Girls will star Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott in the lead roles. Mindy Kaling took to Twitter and shared the casting news with a picture. She tweeted, “So excited about this one. Can’t wait to show off these talented young women in The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

So excited about this one. Can’t wait to show off these talented young women in The Sex Lives of College Girls.❤️ https://t.co/CorUWNLCmH @thejustinnoble pic.twitter.com/6HvH5MPBRH — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 14, 2020

Timothée Chalamet rejoiced on getting to hear the news of his sister’s casting and shared a screenshot of the same on his Instagram Story. He tagged Pauline Chalamet on it and even put a couple of emojis applauding her on her achievement. Check it out below.

Talking about the characters in The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Pauline Chalamet, who is making her television debut, will play the character of Kimberly, the high school valedictorian from a humble Arizona suburb. Kimberly is said to be caring, ambitious and ready for what college academically. But is she prepared for what Essex College has in store socially? We will have to wait and find out.

Talking about the other characters, Amrit Kaur stars as the comedy obsessed New Jersey native Bela. Renée Rapp, who played Regina George in Broadway productions of Mean Girls, will play Leighton, a fourth-generation legacy student at Essex. The actress who is also making her television debut with the series hails from one of the richest and secretly Republican families on New York City’s Upper East Side.

Alyah Chanelle Scott, who is also debuting on TV with The Sex Lives Of College Girls will play the role of Whitney, a soon-to-be-star of the university’s college team.

