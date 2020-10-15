When FRIENDS Met How I Met Your Mother - #ThrowbackThursday

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring two of the probable much-loved sitcoms in FRIENDS and How I Met Your Mother. We’ve skipped the weekly ‘dialogue’ format this time to bring this unique mash-up while maintaining the flavour of throwback Thursday.

Advertisement

In this beautiful picture created on Instagram, we can see the cast of FRIENDS and How I Met Your Mother at a place which also looks like a mashup of Central Park and MacLaren’s Pub.

Advertisement

Check out the photo here:

When you look the photo closely, you see how Cobie Smulders’ Robin and Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney are high-fiving while the others especially Matt LeBlanc’s Joey is having a hearty laugh. While the very much anticipated FRIENDS reunion is still on hold, this is undoubtedly the type of content we want to see.

Meanwhile, all the diehard fans will soon get to see FRIENDS reunion where all the six characters will come together. Along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, our favourite boys Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, will bring back the good old days. However, so far, no one knows when the reunion episode will come out. The shooting came to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of months ago, FRIENDS’ Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in a conversation with Variety, confessed that they’re super excited for the FRIENDS reunion episode. “I cannot wait. It’s also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory,” said Jennifer.

However, the duo admitted that they do not have many details on what’s going to happen. Co-starring David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc – it’s that one moment we can’t wait to witness. Talking about it, Lisa Kudrow said, “We don’t know everything about it.” “Oh, we don’t know anything about it,” added FRIENDS’ Rachel.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham Argued With Makers On Having A Crush On Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei: “I’m Not F*Cking Doing It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube