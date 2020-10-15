Game Of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham Argued With Makers On Having A Crush On Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei: “I’m Not F*Cking Doing It”

It’s always fun to know what happened behind the scenes and some fun trivia about our favourite shows. Today we bring you something from the television show, Game Of Thrones and we bet you never expected such a thing – EVER! As per this article, Liam Cunningham’s Davos Seaworth was supposed to be crushing for Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei.

Advertisement

Can you even imagine the elderly right-hand man of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emily Clark) advisor linked like this? Well, we can’t and neither could The Onion Knight.

Advertisement

As reported by Insider, Liam Cunningham revealed that the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and director Mark Mylod wanted Davos to crush on Missandei when they met. The revelation was made in James Hibberd’s new book, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series.

Talking about it Liam Cunningham said, “There’s a streak in Benioff that’s willful. He likes to stir the sh*t. When we first meet Daenerys, Benioff and [director Mark Mylod] wanted Davos to have a crush on Missandei. And I fought them.” He recalled saying, “I’m not f*cking doing it. It’s the only thing I ever stood up to them on”

Elaborating further on it Liam said, “The woman is a goddess, but with Davos’ history with Lyanna Mormont and Shireen, you can’t have him getting the hots for a young woman.” Adding, “I’m not 100 per cent sure David [Benioff] wasn’t just doing it to annoy me.” Liam Cunningham also recalled telling the showrunners, “You’re not undoing my hard work engendering the sympathy of the audience to have him be a perv.”

For those who do not know (or have forgotten) Davos was like a second father to little Shireen Baratheon before her tragic death. He also shared a very fatherly relationship with Lyanna Mormont.

Talking about the two characters that are our topic of discussion, Liam Cunningham’s Davos Seaworth debuted in Season 2, Episode 1, The North Remembers. Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei of Naath appeared for the first time in Season 3’s Valar Dohaeris. The duo met for the first time in Season 7 and only shared a few scenes together. By the time they met, Missandei was romantically linked and involved with the leader of the Unsullied, Grey Worm.

By the time the television show went off the air in 2019, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei was beheaded on the orders of Cersei Lannister. On the other hand, Ser Davos was named Master of Ships under King Bran’s rule.

What do you think about this twist? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Matthew Perry Announces His Movie With Meryl Streep In The MOST ‘Chandler’ As Possible!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube