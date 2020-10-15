Kottonmouth Kings’ Rapper Saint Dog Dies At The Age Of 44 In California

Kottonmouth Kings rapper Saint Dog, whose real name is Steve Thronson, died at the age of 44 after ‘struggling to breathe’. Reportedly, he was found dead at a friend’s house in Victorville, California early Wednesday morning. An autopsy was also performed to determine the cause of his death.

Advertisement

Saint Dog’s death was confirmed by his management in a post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. The post read, “Rest In Peace, Rest In Power to a true underground legend. Saint Dog aka Saint Vicious passed away yesterday in Southern California. Saint was a unique individual that had a profound impact on anyone he came in contact with. While Saint is no longer with us, his music will live on forever. Rest easy, King.”

Advertisement

Law enforcement sources have revealed to TMZ that ‘no obvious signs of foul play’ have been determined yet and the cause of his death is expected to determine from the autopsy report and toxicology reports. Saint Dog is now survived by his son Max.

Kottonmouth Kings’ Daddy X and Kevin Zinger co-founded independent record label, Suburban Noize Records, paid tribute to Saint Dog following his death. The record label also shared an Instagram post that reads, We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive threw your music. Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving. 🙏👑♠️ #RIPSaintDog.”

The late rapped founded the Kottonmouth Kings with Daddy X, D-Loc, Lou Dog and DJ Bobby B in 1996. He was featured in the group’s two EPs 1998’s Stoners Reeking Havoc and1999’s Hidden Stash. He was also seen in Kottonmouth King’s debut studio album Royal Highness.

Saint Dog then left the Southern California group and went pursue a solo career. He released his first solo album, Ghetto Guide in 2004. However, returned to the band after collaborating with several other acts and dropping his second solo album, USA (Unconformable Social Amputees). He appeared as a featured artist on their 2015 record, Krown Power.

Must Read: Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee’s Divorce Finalized, Ex-Couple Granted Joint Custody Of Kids

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube