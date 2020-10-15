Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee’s Divorce Finalized, Ex-Couple Granted Joint Custody Of Kids

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee’s divorce has been finalized after nearly battling the same for around three years in court. The couple, who were married for five years and dated for almost 13 years before that, called it quits in 2017.

According to the judgement, the couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their children. Read on to know who got what in the divorce below.

As per reports in TMZ, Jesse Williams gets to keep the $936,810 he made in profits (from his role in Grey’s Anatomy) in 2017. His now ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee will keep the former family house in LA as well as places in Brooklyn and Oakland.

As per the legal documents obtained by the portal mentioned above, Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee will share joint legal and physical custody of their two children – son Maceo and daughter Sadie. The ex-couple will still have to meet and discuss the guideline and restrictions about posting images of the kids on social media.

Besides the houses mentioned above, Aryn also got a leased 2017 Audi Q7 SUV and 2018 Q5 SUV. Jesse gets to keep his leased 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Talking about the other accounts and royalties they owned during their marriage, it will be split among the two. Jesse William will still be on the hook for child support. According to the documents, he needs to pay $50,629 per month for the two kids up until October 2019, and then $40k per month after that. Besides this, he also has to give two spousal support payments of $50,695 to Aryn.

If you are wondering why the payments need to made till 2019 only, it because as per the legal documents obtained by the portal, Jesse William and Aryn Drake-Lee reached the settlement in September last year. It’s officially a done deal now with the judge’s signoff.

When Jesse initially filed for divorce in 2017, a seemingly amicable one turned they fought over child custody. There were also financial battles when he was ordered to shell out over $100k per month in support payments for Aryn and the kids.

