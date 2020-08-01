Grey’s Anatomy To Showcase COVID-19 Pandemic In New Season! Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver & Camilla Luddington Sign 3 More Seasons

Good News! For all the Grey’s Anatomy fans out there. Actors Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and Camilla Luddington has signed on for three more seasons of the beloved medical drama. Reportedly, these actors, whose contracts were all up at the end of season 16, have signed new multi-year agreements. The new season of the show might showcase the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

In May of last year, it was announced that the show had been renewed through season 17. According to reports, Raver, McKidd and Luddington will also receive a significant salary increase. Kim Raver, 51, plays Dr Teddy Altman, Kevin McKidd, 46 plays Dr. Owen Hunt while Camilla Luddington plays Dr Jo Wilson in the show, who joined the cast in 2012.

We also hear that the show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr Meredith Grey, is in the midst of negotiating a new contract as hers will expire at the end of Season 17. For the upcoming season, fans will not only see familiar faces but also see familiar stories.

Earlier this month, the executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff revealed that the show will tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in season 17. During an interview with the Television Academy, Vernoff said, “We’re going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

Krista Vernoff also revealed that she attended the “Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going” panel, along with Grey’s stars Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd. The makers have already been in meetings with real-life doctors about the pandemic. This season sure has a lot in store for all the fans.

Are you excited to see your favourite set of doctors deal with the on-going pandemic the situation on TV?

