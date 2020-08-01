Gigi Hadid & 'Baby Daddy' Zayn Malik Share An Intimate Kiss In Her New Instagram Upload & We Are Awestruck

Gigi Hadidi and Zayn Malik have been trending ever since the supermodel posted an ‘Aww’dorable picture of them kissing on Instagram. Gigi and Zayn, who are expecting their first child together, definitely are in a very happy space right now and that is evident from this mushy picture. The caption on the 25-year-old supermodel’s post read: “Baby Daddy”, along with a heart emoticon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This picture has received loads of love from fans on Instagram, and we are sure they cannot get enough of this gorgeous couple. The news of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy was confirmed by the couple in January. After which Gigi decided to move to Zayn’s New York mansion to raise their child together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in 2015 but broke million hearts after they split in March 2018. After which they rekindled their relationship in December, last year. Gigi made it official by posting a picture of the former One Direction member on the Instagram story and wrote: “Hey Valentine… Z on the farm.” Ever since they got back together, the couple has been spotted in New York on several occasions in January, this year.

Earlier this year, Gigi made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon’s show through a video call and confirmed her pregnancy with Zayn. In the video, an excited Gigi said, “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Well, we are sure that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s kissing picture is the cutest thing you will see on Instagram today and they sure are setting the couple goals right.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!