Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Appearance At Rose Bowl Stadium In Los Angeles Gets Cancelled, Here's Why

Pop singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande need no introduction. The singers with their melodious vocals and songs have garnered all the love and appreciation from millions of fans across the globe. However, the latest report that has been doing the rounds regarding Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande is not that pleasing for their fans, especially from Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were originally scheduled to make a surprise appearance at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles for Voss Events’ Drive ’N Drag, on 31st July, Friday. However, after the recent incident at ‘The Chainsmokers’ event where many turned up without wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 situation, the scheduled appearance of the pop singers also got cancelled.

According to Page Six, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were expected to appear at Voss Events’ Drive ‘N Drag show on Friday, but the venue backed out after the Chainsmokers’ Hamptons concert made headlines for maskless fans crowding in front of the stage at what was meant to be a safer “drive-in” event.

A source close to the event that is to be held on Friday told the same publication, “Lady Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons. They feared that once the crowd realized who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they’d lose their license.”

