Justin Bieber Poses For A Cool Click With Wifey Hailey Baldwin, Flaunts His Bare-Chested Tattoo

Pop sensation Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber together makes an adorable couple in Hollywood. The duo happens to be one of the most adored and most followed celebrity couples from the West. The ‘Baby’ singer never fails to turn heads with pictures and videos of the couple on Instagram.

Justin Bieber and Hailey are making headlines since yesterday following their kiss with a mask on. A few hours back the ‘Never Say Never’ singer took to Instagram to share a couple of cool clicks amid his road trip with wifey dearest.

Justin Bieber, who has a massive 142 Million followers on the photo-video sharing app, shared pictures that have the singer bare-chested. Justin in the first picture can be seen bare-chested flaunting his tattoo with full pride with wife Hailey leaning on his left shoulder.

The Singer along with the picture had a caption that read, “So relaxed on our roadtrip .. so grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life @haileybieber”

In the second picture, Justin is seen posing on the side of the road, right next to a fence with a green cap, unzipped maroon hoddie, brown shorts and no footwear.

The Grammy award-winning singer is assuring to spend quality time with Hailey on their road trip. It was only recently that the couple paid a visit to Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming.

