Amber Heard & Girlfriend Bianca Butti Step Out Hand-In-Hand In Sobo After Johnny Depp's Libel Trial Ends, Pics Inside

There has been a massive commotion surrounding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp and their historic Libel trial. Now, as it has ended, it seems like the Aquaman actor is relaxing in Soho. Amber was spotted with girlfriend Bianca Butti taking a stroll in the neighbourhood, and the pictures have made it to the Internet. Scroll below to know more and also catch the images.

After 16 stressful days of the Libel trial and testifying in Johnny Depp’s case against The Sun, Amber Heard is breathing a sigh of relief. The actress was papped in Soho with Bianca Butti, and they looked chic holding hand.

While Amber Heard opted for a multicolour one-piece dress paired with high boots and loose curls, Bianca Butti went for a white shirt paired with blue jeans and a sun hat. Both the ladies looked summer-ready as they soaked in the afternoon sun.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the Libel trial, Amber Heard and Bianca Butti stood holding hands as Heard battled tears. Amber gave an emotional address to the press waiting outside the court in London.

According to Daily Mail, an excerpt from Amber Heard’s address read, “I travelled here to the UK to testify as a witness to assist the court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court.”

“It has been incredibly painful to relive the break up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world. I stand by my testimony, and I now place my faith in British justice,” Amber Heard added

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!