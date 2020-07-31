FRIENDS Fame Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Wish For Lisa Kudrow Is Friendship Goals!

Hollywood beauty Jennifer Aniston who is quite active on Instagram with over 35 million followers, took to her story to wish her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. The actresses who apart from being co-stars in the popular sitcom, also share a great bond and are good friends in real life.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have been friends since the initial days of Friends back in 1994. On the special occasion of Lisa’s birthday, who turned 57, Marley & Me actress made sure to wish her pal.

Jennifer Aniston shared a couple of pictures of herself with birthday girl Lisa Kudrow along with adorable captions that read, “Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh”. “I Love You”

It was with Friends both Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow achieved their first fame and went on to become a household name not just in the US, but also across the globe following their characters Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay.

Jennifer Aniston starrer Friends happens to be one of the longest-running and most-watched Telly series in Television history. The popular sitcom also stars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and James Michael Tyler.

Friends in total had 10 sesons. It first went on air in September 1994, and was last aired on May 2004.

