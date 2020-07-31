Stranger Things 4 To Have More Episodes That Previously Assumed? Here’s What 'Nancy' Natalia Dyer Has To Say

Natalia Dyer, who first rose to fame as Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s science fiction horror, Stranger Things, is currently busy with her recently released film, ‘Yes, God, Yes.’

During a recent promotional interview for the Karen Maine directed comedy-drama, Natalia said that Season 4 would have more episodes than previously anticipated. The confirmation comes after the writers shared a photo of nine finished scripts last month. Seasons 1 and 3 of the series each had eight episodes, while Season 2 streamed nine.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dyer spoke about the Stranger Things 4 and how the novel Coronavirus pandemic lockdown may be a blessing in disguise for the writers. The pandemic brought all industries to a halt, including the entertainment world. During this downtime, the Stranger Things writers, headed by Matt and Ross Duffer, not only completed season four’s scripts but they also seem to have added a ninth episode. According to initial reports, season four was to feature eight episodes just like season one and season three.

She told THR, “It appears to be. Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going,’ but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create.”

Netflix’s Stranger Things was renewed for its fourth season in September 2019. Filming for the same was already underway, and the cast participated in a table read earlier this year. However, production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when filming will resume.

How exciting is this news!

